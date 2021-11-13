Canaccord Genuity Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$9.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

