Canaccord Genuity Raises CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$8.50

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CHHHF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Get CareRx alerts:

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.