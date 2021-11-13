Canaccord Genuity Raises CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$8.50

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CHHHF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.
About CareRx
