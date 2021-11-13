Canaccord Genuity Raises Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $50.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

PRVA opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $22,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

