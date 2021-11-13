Canaccord Genuity Upgrades BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Buy

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

