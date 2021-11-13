Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.56.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$59.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

