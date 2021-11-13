Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.83

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.83 and traded as high as C$164.68. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$163.43, with a volume of 683,490 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.