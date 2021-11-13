Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$25.81 and a twelve month high of C$55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,972 shares of company stock worth $8,727,969.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

