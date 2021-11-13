Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.02.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$25.81 and a twelve month high of C$55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders have sold a total of 183,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,969 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

