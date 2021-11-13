Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$231.13.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$181.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$194.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$158.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.