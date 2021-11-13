Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE GOEV opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Canoo has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.