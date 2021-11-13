Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE GOEV opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Canoo has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Canoo worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.