Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $31,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.