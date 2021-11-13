Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,930 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.48 and its 200 day moving average is $591.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

