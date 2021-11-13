Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $77.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.