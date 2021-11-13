Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

