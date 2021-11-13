Capital One Financial Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.57%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

