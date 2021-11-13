Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.