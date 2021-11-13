CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. CarLotz has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CarLotz by 21.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

