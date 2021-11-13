Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

