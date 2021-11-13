Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

