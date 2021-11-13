Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

