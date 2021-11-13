Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.79. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,131,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,266,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

