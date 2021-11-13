Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.79. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
