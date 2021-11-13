Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

CELH traded down $14.36 on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsius stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

