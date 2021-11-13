Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 53,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. Celularity has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celularity stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Celularity as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELU shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

