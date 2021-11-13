Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

