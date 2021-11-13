Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $77.75. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 1,733 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.60.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

