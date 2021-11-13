CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

