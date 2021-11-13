Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,570 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

