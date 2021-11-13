Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Laureate Education worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

