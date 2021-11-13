Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.20 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of TTM Technologies worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after buying an additional 188,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

