Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. 1,327,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chemours has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

