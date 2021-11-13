Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The stock has a market cap of C$843.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

