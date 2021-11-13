Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years.

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

