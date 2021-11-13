Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,760,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

