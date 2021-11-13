China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

