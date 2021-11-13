China Renaissance Securities Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $10.90

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price objective cut by China Renaissance Securities from $11.90 to $10.90 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. HUYA has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

