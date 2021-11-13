Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRQF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $12.05 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

