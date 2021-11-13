Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.
CHDN opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.