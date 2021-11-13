Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

CHDN opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

