CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.72.

CI Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 119.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 392,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

