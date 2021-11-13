Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0266 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

