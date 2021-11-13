Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CNK opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $479,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 195.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cinemark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cinemark by 473.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

