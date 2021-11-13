Citigroup Begins Coverage on Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.