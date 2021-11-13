Citigroup Begins Coverage on Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

