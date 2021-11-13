Citigroup Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $25.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Azul has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

