Citigroup Lowers Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $217.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $222.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.37.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

