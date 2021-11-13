Citigroup Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $3.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

CCO opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

