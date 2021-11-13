Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$835 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.