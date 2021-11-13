Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.