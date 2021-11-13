Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. 1,122,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,297,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,711 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,012,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

