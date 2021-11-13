Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

COGT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 212,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,192. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.