CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

