Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

