CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69,373.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $69,373.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

